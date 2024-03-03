Jada Pinkett Smith couldn’t ask for more than Will Smith’s love and support

Spread the love

Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t think she could ask for more in a partner than she gets from Will Smith.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star and her 55-year-old actor husband shocked fans last year by revealing they have been quietly separated since 2016 and though their relationship didn’t turn out to be the “fairytale” she had hoped for, the 52-year-old actress is still thankful she can count the ‘Summertime’ hitmaker as her life partner.

Speaking on ‘PRETTYSMART’, she told host Danielle Robay: “As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it’s not happening…

“To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don’t know what else you could ask for.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith ‘staying together forever’ after 2016 separation

And the ‘Red Table Talk’ host would be supportive of her daughter Willow Smith, 23, going on to have the sort of relationship she has with Will.

She said: “If it’s going to help her become the woman I’m becoming, yes.”

Jada – who also has Jaden, 25, with Will – is very impressed with how the ‘Whip My Hair’ hitmaker has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps.

She said: “She was just so enamoured with her mother performing. And she just loved it so much.

“And then to just see her, I mean, she just took it to the next level.

“Your children, who journeyed with you in a certain way, and then they take that journey and just fly with it. She’s just an exceptional artist in my mind.”

Jada previously insisted she and Will would never leave one another, even if “someone new came along”.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday’s You Magazine, Jada said: “We are both getting older. And besides, we’ve been together 30 years so, even if someone new came along, neither of us is going anywhere. We are a family that needs to look out for one another and always will be. Sometimes it takes a crisis for you to see that.”

However, Jada revealed there are benefits to moving out of their Calabasas mansion and into her own home nearby.

She said: “I bought myself a ‘woman cave’. Every woman needs a woman cave!

“The best thing is I don’t need to say to Will, ‘Are you OK with this couch?’. I got one that’s cream patent leather but with gold studs on it. That expresses the heavy-metal side to me.”

