I used to date my son’s new girlfriend and I think her 18-month-old son is my child

Modern-day dating is a disaster in practice. We are a generation that has normalised the hookup culture, as fate would have it. We’re happy to have Tinder, one-night stands and soaring STI (sexually transmitted infections) statistics, lucky us! A dad took to Reddit to share his incredibly awkward encounter with his 28-year-old son and his new girlfriend who he happens to have a past with.

The Reddit user, a 45-year-old man, explained how he had a romantic relationship with his son’s new girlfriend two years ago – but it ended due to distance. Turns out the not-so-new girlfriend now has a one-year-old son – and he is unsure of his paternity. Asking for advice on how to navigate his conundrum, the man claims he was the one to connect the dots as soon as he realised it was her. “You can’t imagine how unbelievably awkward the first time meeting was.” He says: “There was no cheating involved whatsoever. I’d never do that to my own son.”

The pair according to him, have been dating for four months and the reason it didn’t work out between him and his son’s girlfriend was that he was going to be travelling for work constantly. “we just lost contact,” the Reddit user wrote. “She has a one-and-a-half-year-old son that is very likely my child. My son told me the father isn’t involved but she hasn’t given him any other details other than it’s just her raising the kid. “Naturally, after initially “freaking out” I decided to tell my son everything.

“If you think period talk, and sex education talks are difficult, you have not slept with your son’s girlfriend yet. “The conversation was not easy at all. My son was very confused and upset as would anyone be, honestly,” the dad said. “I expected him to yell at me but the shock was too much for him to get a strong reaction. I made sure he knew I’d understand if this is too much for him so whatever he needs from me I will try to do. As of right now, he just needs some space.”

According to the dad, he advised his son to have the same conversation with his girlfriend but is unsure whether that has happened or not. He said: “He didn’t talk to me all day until he sent me a message earlier telling me he loves me but he’s gonna need some time to himself which I completely understand. “It’s not going to be something he’ll easily get over.” “As far as paternity, we still don’t know anything about that. I have communicated with her about finding a place where we can get this test done and out of the way.”

While the majority of people expressed disbelief at his predicament, several advised him to get a paternity test as soon as possible because his son might be inadvertently parenting his own half-brother. One user said: “This is a terrible situation to be in and could’ve been prevented had she simply been honest and told you about the pregnancy. “I think you’re doing the right thing by everyone involved by bringing the truth to light.”

Another user said: “I’d never be able to cope with the fact that my girlfriend had been with my dad.” Source: IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...