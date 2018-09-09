Chiredzi woman to pay back maintenance after DNA tests

CHIREDZI – A Chiredzi woman who received maintenance from Callisto Chapungu of Triangle has been ordered to refund him $1 070 after DNA tests proved that the latter is not the biological father.

Sabina Muwandi of Village 9 Crown Range, Chiredzi was also ordered to pay back R1 800 being the cost of the trip to South Africa where the DNA tests were conducted. Chapungu was demanding a refund of $2 020.

Chapungu who was paying $80 monthly maintenance disputed paternity and went for DNA tests in South Africa. The court had to review the case after the results.

Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga made the ruling.