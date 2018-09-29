Car romance wife battered, stripped naked

IN a show of shame, a Bulawayo woman employed as a nurse at a city hospital was battered and stripped naked by her husband after he allegedly busted her in a steamy car romance with her alleged lover.

The woman, Anny Eneya, who works at Mpilo Central Hospital courted the anger of her husband Shepherd Eneya after he caught her red-handed with her alleged lover looking lovey-dovey in the comfort of her car’s seats.

It is reported that Shepherd, who apparently got wind that his wife was cheating on him, stalked her when she visited her alleged boyfriend’s workplace at Elangeni Institute of Training and Development where he later found them getting cosy.

Seething with anger, Shepherd reportedly tore his wife’s clothes before beating her up in full view of people.

Anny’s show of disgrace emerged at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against her husband.

This was after she said she was now living in fear of her husband who had on several occasions abused her and threatened to kill her.

“I am married to Shepherd Eneya and throughout the course of our marriage he has been physically, verbally and emotionally abusing me. He threatens to kill me by pouring fuel all over me.

“He also insults me saying I am a prostitute. He comes to my workplace and harasses me in front of workmates.

“On 15 September 2018, Shepherd beat me up and tore my clothes while people were watching. After that incident I am now suspecting that he is following me wherever I go. We are now sleeping in separate bedrooms because I am afraid that he might kill me,” said Anny while insisting that she was no longer interested in the marriage.

She went on to accuse her husband of being irresponsible saying he was no longer paying rent and buying food for the family.

In a counter claim, Shepherd accused his wife of infidelity saying he found her in a compromising position with another man in her car.

“I had photos of her while in a compromising position with another man who works at Elangeni Institute. From the photos it is clear that they were having a nice time. When I asked her who that man was she said he was a relative.

“What pains me is that I am the one who bought her that car she is using to entertain other men. She drinks a lot and is using that same car to do her shenanigans,” an emotional Shepherd said.

He went on to produce photos of his wife and her alleged lover while looking cosy.

In his ruling the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who seemed to have been also disturbed by the “steamy” photos reprimanded Anny saying her husband had every reason to be angry with her.

He, however, went on to grant an order in which he ordered Shepherd not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse her, stalk her and go to her workplace.

The magistrate who initially ordered the couple to go for counselling later cancelled the order after the parties said they were no longer interested in the marriage and wanted to divorce.