Zimbabwe’s women decry political underrepresentation

Women make up at least 54% of Zimbabwe’s population. But one can hardly tell from the country’s new cabinet. President Emerson Mnangagwa gave the lion’s share of ministerial positions to men. Out of the 26 ministers, only six are women.
By Columbus Mahvunga
Madrine Chiku, the chairperson of the Women’s Coalition in Zimbabwe, told DW that women remain underrepresented in decision-making.
“I am not very pleased with the [cabinet] outcome,” Chiku said, stressing that there were very few women appointments.
“When we look at the presidium, we do not have any representative,” the women’s rights activist added, before pointing out that, according to Zimbabwe’s Constitution, particularly section 17, it would have been ideal to have a woman in the presidium and more women in parliament.
“But we don’t see this happening. And we continue to experience the suppression of women in occupying decision-making portfolios.”
