Zimbabwe to enact law that gets political parties registered

Zimbabwean authorities are considering putting in place a new law that will compel all political parties operating in the country to be registered.

The chief elections officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Utoile Silaigwana confirmed yesterday that they have already approached Parliament on this matter.

This comes as the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)is experiencing worsening infighting with Sengezo Tshabangu, the Interim Secretary General, having recalled dozens of its representatives from Parliament and local councils.

“This is now an issue with legislators because we have engaged Parliament with our recommendation on this, and they have that report,” said Silaigwana.

Source – dailynews

