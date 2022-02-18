Zimbabwe Police Arrest, Beat Chamisa’s Supporters Participating in Car Rally

HARARE – The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says about 13 party members were arrested and severely beaten up by the police today while they were parading in a car rally in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

In a tweet, CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, said, “Our lawyers have confirmed that the total number of our #CCC members held at Harare Central Police Station is 13-12 men and 1 woman.

“The lawyer confirms that they were tortured & assaulted heavily before the lawyers obtained access to them. Charges remain unclear.”

A video is circulating on social media showing police assaulting some people in a dark alley said to be the arrested CCC members.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

Any public marches or rallies are supposed to be sanctioned by the police under the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act.

Police could neither confirm nor deny that they had sanctioned the CCC car rally.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum the CCC members are detained at Harare Central Police Station.

Zimbabwe is preparing for council and parliamentary by-elections next month amid heightened political tensions in the country.

Source: VOA

