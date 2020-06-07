‘Zimbabwe needs a coalition’ – Biti

HARARE – Former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti, who is MDC Alliance co-deputy president said that Zimbabwe urgently needs a political solution and a national transitional authority to avoid a possible upheaval.

Biti made the remarks on Friday during an interview with the Daily News on Sunday shortly before he was arrested for “criminal nuisance” and “violating lockdown regulations”. He said:

We urgently need a political solution in this country because if we do not do that, as (Finance minister) Mthuli Ncube admits in his letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there is going to be an implosion.

An implosion could mean another military coup, people going into the streets and being shot … but for crying out loud we need a political solution and a national transitional authority.

The economy is arrested by a milieu of debilitating challenges, that are beyond Mnangagwa, Mthuli and the Zanu PF government.

At the centre of these challenges is the failure to resolve the deep political crisis in the country.

The country’s economic situation is deteriorating alarmingly with inflation approaching 1 000 per cent.

The majority of workers, including civil servants, earn less than US$50 per month and those employed in the informal sector are not allowed to conduct their activities as the country has been under coronavirus lockdown since March.