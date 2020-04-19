Zimbabwe lockdown extenstion: Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has acted recklessly and is ‘totally’ inconsiderate of the people after he announced a two-week extension to the lockdown.

President Mnangagwa on Sunday extended a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by two weeks, saying the country had not yet met conditions set down by the World Health Organization to lift the measures.

“It has been a very hard decision that my government has had to take reluctantly,” President Mnangagwa said in a live television broadcast.

Moments later, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa blasted the announcement.

“Leadership, planning and timeous communication always key. It is totally reckless and unacceptable to keep the nation guessing on the lockdown until the very last minute.

“Elsewhere leaders value citizens and give advance notice on any key decisions,” Chamisa fumed.

Three people have died from the virus out of the 25 confirmed infected in Zimbabwe, but health experts expect the figures to rise once authorities ramp up testing.

The President had previously said that if it ever came to decide between saving the economy and saving lives, he would rather save lives because the economy can always be rebuilt on another day.

The initial 21-day lockdown was set to end this Sunday midnight, but the President says the date is with immediate effect moved to 3rd May, subject also to review. – Zimbabwe Voice