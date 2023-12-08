ZEC declares Scott Sakupwanya new MP for Mabvuku

ZANU PF candidate for the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency by-election, Scott Sakupwanya, has emerged victorious without facing any opposition. This unprecedented outcome follows a series of legal maneuvers and controversies surrounding the participation of eight recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament in the upcoming by-elections.

High Court Justice Never Katiyo, who initially issued an order on Thursday, October 7, barring the eight recalled CCC MPs from participating in the by-election, withdrew the order today. However, in a twist of events, a fresh order has been issued, now including Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi in the list of candidates barred from contesting.

Press Release Mabvuku-Tafara by-election pic.twitter.com/P208AhdIyT — Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (@ZECzim) December 8, 2023

The legal saga unfolded after CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu took the matter to court, seeking to prevent the recalled CCC MPs from participating in the by-elections. Tshabangu argued that these MPs, having been expelled from the CCC, should not be allowed to contest the elections on behalf of the party that had removed them.

