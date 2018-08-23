ZEC calls for by-election in Chimanimani

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has issued a notice of by-elections in Chimanimani Rural District Council.

ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION

ELECTORAL ACT [CHAPTER 2:13]

Election Notice – Local Authority By-Election

It is hereby notified in terms of Section 121A of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:12], that a vacancy has arisen in Ward 13 of Chimanimani RDC. The Nomination Court for purposes of receiving nominations of candidates for election as councillor for the vacant ward shall sit on Wednesday 5 September 2018 commencing from 1000 hours to 1600 hours at the offices of the Chief Executive Officer for Chirnanimani Rural District Council.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission fixes Saturday, 6 October 2018 as the day on which a poll shall take place if a poll becomes necessary in terms of Section 125(4)(b) of the Electoral Act.

Utoile Silaigwana (Mr)

ACTING CHIEF ELECTIONS OFFICER

ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION