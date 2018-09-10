Zanu-PF Restructures, Former Ministers Reassigned

Speaking after a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting today. the party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the party has merged its departments into 11 entities headed by full-time Secretaries.

Khaya Moyo remains the party’s spokesperson whilst Douglas Mahiya is now Secretary for War Veterans while the rest were deployed as follows:

Lewis Matutu (Youth)

Chris Mushowe (Economic Affairs),

Paul Mangwana (Legal Affairs)

Patrick Chinamasa (Finance)

Engelbert Rugeje (Commissariat)

Simbabrashe Mumbengegwi (External Affairs)

The head of security and one for women affairs will be named in due course.