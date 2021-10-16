Zanu-PF official bashed, hospitalized for dumping Chamisa

HARARE – Former MDC-A official Shewu Meda has been hospitalized after being brutalized by MDC-A supporters for dumping their party and joining ZANU-PF where he was rewarded with the most senior post in Chiweshe ward 8 as chairman of the district.

Meda is currently nursing injuries at Parirenyatwa hospital and party members have since implored their leadership to act on the matter.

According to a leaked chat posted in party group the supporters said,”MaCDE S tine chiitiko chakaitika kwaNzvimbo muTawira ward 8 isu vamwe hatinai kufara nacho pane mukomana anonzi Shewu Meda akadzoka kumusangano wedu achibva kuMDC tanzwa kuti akarohwa zvakaipisisa atove kuparirenyatwa kuchipatara ndai kumbirisa kuti hutungamiriri hwedu hutore matanho pamusoro penyaya iyinokuti kune vakawanda vakuda kudzokavakaziva kuti hatina protection havadzoke ndiwo muono wangu macdes,” reads part of the chat.

However, MDC Chairperson George Gwarada dismissed the claim that he was assaulted by MDC supporters saying they are not violent if they were violent they would have started with Douglas Mwonzora.

“They are casting the blame on us because they have failed to unite their party we as MDC A we are not violent if we were violent we would have started with Mwonzora,” Gwarada said.

Some ZANU PF supporters denounced Mazowe Rural District Council chairperson John Mudzonga for working closely with provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and readmitting the victim while giving him a top post to influence Mudzonga’s aspirations for being a Member of Parliament in 2023.

“We are not happy with Mudzonga and Kazembe who have accepted this victim and fast tracked him to become a chairman instead he was supposed to be a card carrying member but within months he is now a chairman a position which takes five years to reach, this was done to influence the mass into revolving against Mazowe Central MP and topple him for Mudzonga come 2023,” explained a supporter who refused to be named.