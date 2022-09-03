ZANU PF exhibits at Harare Agriculture Show

Harare – ZANU PF is one of the 488 exhibitors and the only political party at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

The party has one of the biggest and most opulent stands and it is exhibiting under the theme; Mobilizing through Smart Productivity, Leaving No-one and No Place behind.

The party is exhibiting projects being undertaken by its youth and women members.

The stand has a card centre where party members can buy cards for US$3.

The party’s Director for Business Development and Liaison Francis Hungwe said ZANU PF is utilising the show to showcase in digital format economic achievements under the Second Republic and developmental projects that the party youths and women are embarking on.

“We are focusing on digital representations as we are projecting Vision 2030. We are showcasing successes of the ruling party. The exhibition is tailor-made to harness the digital narrative in aiding citizens to comprehend various policies advanced by the Second Republic.

“We have a special digital gallery exhibiting our President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This platform is open to the general public. Our citizens must come in to understand the person of the President, who ED Mnangagwa is, the portfolios he has held and understand his vision as we work towards attaining vision 2030,” he said.

Party youths and women are embarking on a number of projects that include poultry,

“We are also showcasing business that the youth and women are doing. We have bridging programmes tailor-made for small and medium enterprises. We are equipping home-based industries.

“SMEs must have home industries where they produce home made products for markets and create employment. Some of our youths are into poultry, some are into chicken business. We encourage everyone to do business and we are not leaving anyone behind.

People must not be only limited to agriculture since we have different skill sets. We have a company like Online Baobab Foods. This company produces juice fruit pulp and juice made from baobab. This is aa company owned by women.

“We also have some youths who are doing party regalia and selling their products. These youths are doing very well and earning a living out of it.

“We have Mbare Culture, a group of young people. We are helping them to formalize arts and culture. This will take them off the streets and off the drugs.

“We have state-of-the-art machinery suitable for home-based industries such as incubation machines for poultry, solar, and mining. We encourage each household to have a business,” he said.

Hungwe said the general public are welcome to the cards centre where they can register to be party members.

“We have a card centre at the stand and the cards are going for US$3. We are registering new party members and voter education is also administered to them from the stand. The membership cards are electronic and they can also function as debit cards. They contain personal details including a mug shot and electronic chip which will also be linked to the holders’ bank accounts to enable automated subscriptions. The debit cards can be used for financial transaction and they are on Zimswitch,” said Hungwe. – Masvingo Mirror

