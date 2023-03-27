Zanu PF disowns primary results posted on twitter

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha says preliminary results of the party’s primary elections will only be final after being endorsed by the Politburo.

He said this as preliminary results for ZANU PF primary elections held at the weekend continue to trickle in.

Briefing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare this Monday, Dr Bimha said only the national command centre has the mandate to announce results, adding that any other results outside that channel are not official.

“The official results of the primary elections are announced by the national command centre at the party headquarters. There could be other sources giving information through Twitter, but those results are not official. We need to be very thorough and verify these results. In most areas, results are posted at the centre and they remain unofficial. These results are preliminary as they are subjected to discussion in the Politburo, after that, they can be final results,” he said.

Dr Bimha said a special adhoc tribunal will meet this Tuesday to consider complaints, some of which might affect the results.

“We allowed people to lodge complaints, an adhoc special tribunal will be meeting tomorrow, and outcomes of these complaints will affect results,” he added.

The ZANU PF primary elections attracted an overwhelming response in terms of voter turnout, forcing the party to extend the voting period in some areas to give all party members an opportunity to exercise their democratic right.

