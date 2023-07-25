Zanu PF candidate hires helicopter for election campaign

MASVINGO-Zanu PF Chivi Central parliamentary candidate and businessman Exevia Maoneke charted a helicopter for his campaign launch at Daramombe High School grounds on Saturday.

Hwezhaz, as he is popularly known, left tongues wagging among the over 1 000 villagers who attended the launch.

Zanu PF Masvingo Province chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa was the Guest of Honour.

Chivi South parliamentary candidate Felix Maburutse, Chivi Ward 35 candidate Stoneshed Chikambure and the Chivi District Coordinating Committee (DCC) attended the event.

Maoneke told party supporters that his vision is to better his constituency. He also applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the development projects.

“The President has done a lot of developmental projects such as the drilling boreholes in our semi-arid district. The construction of the Beitbridge-Harare Highway and the Chibi Turnoff-Mhandamabwe Road has created employment for our youth. Women in business are also benefiting from such initiatives.

“We want Chivi to prosper. Irrigation schemes will be established and this will improve diet and create employment. Our youth should not be border jumpers to neighbouring countries where they are earning peanuts,” he said.

Villagers received free medical checkups and medicine from Health Ambassadors4ED. He distributed Party regalia and Maize seed.

Maoneke also donated footballs to youth across the eight wards in his constituency. He has also carried out several projects like borehole drilling in every ward, road rehabilitation, and donated construction equipment to several schools.

“We have soccer balls which shall be distributed to all wards. Our youth are gifted in different fields and we should support them to realise their dreams. Drug abuse should be shunned and youth should be empowered through different initiatives for them to desist from drug abuse,” he added. – Masvingo Mirror

