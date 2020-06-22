White man forms Zimbabwe’s new political party

ZIMBABWE’S new kid on the political block, The Patriotic Front (TPF), has finally named its national leadership – a predominantly youthful multiracial list under the Presidency of 73-year-old white businessman, Darryl Collet.

TPF’s Secretary for Information, Mxolisi Ncube, said the interim national leadership was elected by the national coordinators in a meeting on Thursday evening. They are set to lead the party until at least its official launch before the end of this year.

“True to the party’s multiracial, multi-ethnic approach of uniting Zimbabweans towards finding lasting solutions to the country’s multifaceted crisis, TPF elected a structure which is a blend of races, ethnic groups, youth and experience,” said Ncube.

“In line with its resolve to economically emancipate and empower people in their communities while also trying to restore national, regional and international confidence in Zimbabwe, the leadership comprises business leaders, economic experts, technocrats, politicians and community leaders.”

Mr Collet is deputised by economist and business community leader, Anele Ndlovu and Zvishavane-based Patrick Matsinanhise, with former Zipra commander, Andrew Nyathi, retaining his initial post as the party’s founding Secretary-General.

Darryl Collet, a former cattle rancher

The party’s chairperson in Tamary Mukuna, a mining engineer, young governance and electoral law expert Muchengeti Hwacha is the Secretary for Elections, another businessman, St John Smallbones is Secretary for Economic Affairs, Adam Forbes occupies the Commercial Agriculture portfolio, with Tanyaradzwa Makumbo coming in as Secretary for Subsistence Agriculture and Handsome Mudzonga elected Secretary for People Living With Disabilities and Vulnerable Groups.

“This is a leadership which understands that Zimbabwe now needs servants, not bosses and that Zimbabwe and its people need more than just political parties and empty politics. Now that the leadership issue has been put to rest, the real work of building the party in every corner of Zimbabwe and initiating developmental programmes begins in earnest,” added Ncube.

“We believe that there is more that unites Zimbabweans than divides them and built on that need for patriotism, inclusiveness, self-belief, self-esteem, unity, peace and progress is our call to turn Zimbabwe into a democratic developmental state. God created Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans for a purpose and TPF is born to fulfill that Godly purpose,” he said.

Full list of TPF interim National Executive Committee

President: Darryl Collet

Deputy President: Patrick Matsinhanise

Deputy President: Anele Ndlovu

National Chairperson: Tamary Mukuna

Secretary General: Andrew Nyathi

Deputy SG: Thutho Mavula

Secretary for Mobilization and Organising: Stanley Eden Ncube

Deputy: Joyful Ncube

Deputy: Simbarashe Mupundu

Secretary For Innovation: Sam Mudzimurema

Secretary for Information: Mxolisi Ncube

Secretary for International Relations: Nkanyezi Ndlovu

Secretary for Economic Development: St John Smallbones

Secretary for Legal Affairs: Vusani Khumalo

Secretary for Commercial Agriculture: Adam Forbes

Secretary for Subsistence Agriculture: Tanyaradzwa Makumbo

Sec for Elections: Muchengeti Hwacha

Secretary for Arts and Culture: Peter Sinek

Secretary for Health and Welfare: Butholezwe Nyathi

Secretary for Education: Eddington M Mugova

Secretary for Security: Brian Hayes

Deputy: Martin Phakathi

Deputy: Busani Malinga

Secretary for People Living With Disabilities and Vulnerable Groups: Handsome Madzonga

Director Women Patriots: Blessing Mugwagwa

Director Young Patriots: Prosper Ncube