‘We are the lawful MDC-T’ – Gutu lays gauntlet

Expelled Movement for Democratic Change spokesman Obert Gutu today insisted that those expelled yesterday were the lawful, rightful and legitimate MDC-T but one of his twitter followers said he could be right if the T stood for Thokozani.

Gutu, vice-president Thokozani Khupe and national organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe were expelled from the party yesterday by its national council.

Gutu, however, tweeted today: “We’re the lawful, rightful and legitimate MDC-T that is led by Acting President Hon. Dr. Thokozani Khupe.

“We cannot be expelled from the party by a bogus national council that has dismally failed to comply with the provisions of the MDC-T constitution.”

One follower, Ruben Zingwanda tweeted back: “Keep on dreaming we will wake you up after the elections.”

Chihwa said: “MDC T, is the T still for Tsvangirai or Thokozani. You could be right, and people arguing with you when you mean MDC-Thokozani. Because your comrade stopped wants to adhere to the constitution when it suits her.”