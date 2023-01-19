Tsvangirai’s son denies joining Zanu PF

It’s a lie, I have not joined Zanu PF, says Tsvangirai

Glen View South legislator Vincent Tsvangirai has dismissed messages being circulated on social media that he has joined Zanu PF.

Vincent who is the son of the late MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai said the messages are being circulated by people who are pushing for his recall.

‘’I have not joined Zanu PF, I don’t know where it is coming from, and they should stop peddling it. Nyaya dzekunyeperana and labelling each kuopposition is getting too much.

‘’Also, I have not been in Harare of late, so where would I have found time for all this? I don’t know but I suspect someone is seeking my recall on the basis of switching floor.

‘’What this could all be about I don’t know but some overzealous members of Zanu PF who want to push some agenda,’’ said Tsvangirai in an interview.

The message was circulated on Twitter by Proportional Representation legislator Tatenda Mavetera.

‘’Shuwa mhuri yakatanga neopposition yauya ku @ZanuPF_official, ko iwe hako unotevera working? Dzinongova nharo hadzo mamisleaders @cczimbabwe. Welcome, Hon. Vincent Tsvangirai’’ wrote the actor-cum politician.

Shuwa mhuri yakatanga neopposition yauya ku @ZANUPF_Official koiwe hako unovatevera working? Dzinongova nharo hadzo mamisleaders @CCCZimbabwe .Welcome Hon Vincent Tsvangirai. pic.twitter.com/ehLcPjIe8b — Hon Dr Tatenda.A. Mavetera (@TateMavetera) January 18, 2023

Tsvangirai is currently at loggerheads with MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora on issues of procedure in the run-up to the party’s elective congress held in December last year.

MDC-T recently suspended other senior members that include Norest Marara and Elias Mudzuri.

Marara was romoured to be eyeing the top post in the party.

In a previous interview, Tsvangirai indicated that he was still a member of MDC-T even though he is not happy with the conduct of party leader Mwonzora. Vincent Tsvangirai became an MP for Glen View South in the National Assembly following the death of her sister Honourable Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java a few years ago.

