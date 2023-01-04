Sikhala divides CCC from prison

Some members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have come out guns blazing against their perceived neglect of the party’s Vice Chairperson, Job Sikhala as demonstrated through a food hamper donated to the legislator’s family during the festive season. Members of the party who spoke to this publication in confidence dragged their party leader through hot ash accusing him of having donated a measly grocery hamper to Sikhala’s family scoffing it off as not having cost more than US$20.
“VaSikhala has a very huge family and for us as a party to donate such few items asingakwane chero a bachelor is utter rubbish”, charged one of the members. The members further attacked the party’s Secretary for Public Service and Social Welfare, Maureen Kademaunga for being insensitive to Sikhala and his family. “How can an entire party donate such few items? This is really shocking. A whole Welfare Department kuita meeting yekuunganidza ka hamper kenzara kudaro. Kademaunga should be serious and desist from abusing her position like that” added the party member.
Another section of the CCC stated that they were not amused by their party leader, Nelson Chamisa’s approval of the hamper given to Sikhala’s family.