Sharp divisions emerge in Zimbabwe’s main opposition over way forward on election defeat

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwe opposition is reported to be reluctant to challenge Wednesday’s elections through the country’s Constitutional Court. This is attributed to the country’s history in holding elections.

The opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has not yet provided evidence of his allegations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa, who has a week to take his case to court, has accused Mnangagwa of carrying out what he terms “a coup”.

Writing on his Twitter profile; prominent opposition leader Welshman Ncube has suggested that there is no purpose in repeating the same methods of rejecting election results.

“One of the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s ( may his soul rest in eternal peace) favourite expressions was the qoute generally attributed to Albert Einstein that: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

This is the first time that Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) have said out loud that the elections did not meet the standards of what was required for a free, fair and credible election.

In the video below, the President stated that the elections show how mature Zimbabwe’s democracy is:

Meanwhile Mnangagwa says he was happy that he won the elections after he was declared a winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). He has trounced his main rival Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The opposition alleges that the election was rigged. ZANU-PF has been in power for more than four decades. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has closed all polling stations and sealed all ballot boxes.

