Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

AN apostolic sect leader in Mutare has pledged to mobilise one million votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of next year’s polls .

Andby Makururu, the leader of the Johanne the Fifth of Africa International Vapostori sect forced members to chant Zanu-PF slogans during service and distributed hundreds of party T-shirts to his congregants.

During the weekend, Makururu hosted a two-day 37th anniversary to commemorate the formation of his sect, which was attended by the Zanu-PF Manicaland province women’s league boss Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

On the second day of the celebrations on Sunday, Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokuthula Matsikenyere was the guest of honour at the event held at Mutare Showgrounds.

Matsikenyere took the opportunity to urge the congregants to vote for Zanu-PF.

Makururu urged hundreds of congregants to chant Zanu-PF slogans.

“We are registering our members at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) so that they can vote for President Mnangagwa in 2023, and we are leaving no one in our registration drive,” Makururu said.

“We are experiencing challenges minister (Matsikenyere). Can you assist us to get birth certificates and identity cards for some of our congregants so that we achieve the targeted one million votes.

“We are happy with Mnangagwa’s policies and we assure him that we are behind him. We have several members that reside outside the country,” he said.

Makururu also directed party members to vote for Zanu-PF parliamentary candidates Misheck Mugadza and Esau Mupfumi in the March 26 by-elections.

Mugadza will contest in the Mutasa South constituency, while Mupfumi will contest for the Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency seat.

In her address, Matsikenyere said she was impressed by how church members chanted party slogans.

“At my church, it is taboo to chant slogans. But even comrade Misheck Mugadza is impressed and has said that he is willing to join this church because of the way Zanu-PF slogans are chanted. We are looking for land to give to this church because you are doing a great job. We will talk to Mutare Rural District Council where most of the land is,” she added.

Matsikenyere, who is also the Zanu-PF Chimanimani West MP, said the party was ready for the 2023 elections.

“I have no time to rest and I enjoy working with people. My door is always open. I want people to know that l am ready to win my constituency (Chimanimani West) again in 2023, and also to win for President Mnangagwa,” she said.