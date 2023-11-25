Prof. Moyo exposes Mahere’s ‘big fat lie’

EXPLAINER: Fingerprints of the MDC in the “Edited” CCC Constitution filed by Tshabangu in Chamisa’s Interdict Court Case to halt Further Recalls not Fraud but Proof of MDC Paternity of Lawful CCC

By Prof. Jonathan Moyo

FOLLOWING THE HEARING of the urgent court application in the Harare High Court brought by Chamisa’s party to interdict Sengezo Tshabangu from issuing further letters to recall MPs and Councillors of that party who have ceased to be members of the lawful CCC party founded on 22 January 2022 – pending finalisation of summons in the High Court challenging Tshabangu’s authority to trigger the recalls – there has been a sensational allegation that Tshabangu “fraudulently edited a constitution of another party”; and falsely presented it in court as evidence of the CCC constitution.

But is this allegation truthful, meaning is it based on and supported by independent and verifiable evidence, or is it yet another ugly example of the usual political hot air that now typifies public discourse in Zimbabwe?

This is an important question because the veracity of information, or even of knowledge, in Zimbabwe today no longer depends on the validity of the methodology of how what is being claimed has been arrived at; or on the evidence that corroborates or supports what is being claimed, but is only and entirely based on the political affiliation or disposition of the claimant.

Given his or her political affiliation, all what a claimant needs to do is to assert a conclusion and that conclusion instantly becomes a valid argument by virtue of the political affiliation or disposition of the claimant.

So, instead of argument by methodology or by evidence or facts, the scourge of argument by conclusion based on the political affiliation or disposition of the arguer has taken root in public discourse in Zimbabwe.

This scourge and its consequential mediocrity that now pervades Zimbabwean society, need to be confronted head on in the national interest, without fear or favour and without any apologies.

That said, is the sensational allegation that Tshabangu “fraudulently edited a constitution of another party,” and falsely presented it in court as evidence of the CCC constitution supported or corroborated by any independent and verifiable evidence?

The answer is an emphatic, no.

It turns out that the allegedly “edited” aspects of the constitution which have visible fingerprints of the “MDC” – whether left there by omission or commission – are in fact important and useful because they happen to unequivocally explain the paternity of CCC as an offspring of the MDC-A, itself an offspring of the MDC, which was led by Nelson Chamisa between 1 April 2020 and 22 January 2022.

This is a fact supported by verifiable evidence in the public domain, notably and tellingly in the archives of CCC on its X, formerly Twitter, handle.

As is detailed in Tshabangu’s opposing affidavit in the interdict case, it was in fact the MDC-A, formed in April 2020, as an MDC faction that refused to abide by the Supreme Court judgment of 31 March 2020, which founded CCC on 22 January 2022.

This was ahead of the unveiling of CCC on 24 January 2022 at the Nomination Court, which sat that day for the 26 March 2022 by-elections.

Even Jameson Timba, the deponent for Chamisa’s party in the interdict case, admits under paragraph 23 of his founding affidavit that CCC was in fact founded on 22 January 2022, the day the MDC-A National Council met precisely and only for the purpose of founding CCC.

Although there have been multiple sources that have spread the sensational allegation that Tshabangu “fraudulently edited a constitution of another party and falsely presented it in court as evidence of the CCC constitution”, two of them standout to warrant scrutiny; because of their direct and active involvement with the founding of CCC by the MDC-A, a faction of the MDC, on 22 January 2022; and these are:

1. CCC’s X handle run by the MDC from February 2010 to 22 January 2022; and,

2. Honourable Fadzayi Mahere; who was the National Spokesperson of the MDC-A between 28 May 2020 and 22 January 2022.

First, below is what was peddled on CCC’s X handle run by Chamisa’s party. The post is notable because its propaganda is sharply contradicted by a deluge of tweets posted on the same handle between 1 April 2020 and 22 January 2022:

“Fraudulently editing a constitution of another party and presenting it as evidence in a court of law to commit a crime is a criminal offense. It is equally unlawful for anyone to receive such fraudulent evidence and use it to make a determination.”

🟡Fraudulently editing a constitution of another party and presenting it as evidence in a court of law to commit a crime is a criminal offense. It is equally unlawful for anyone to receive such fraudulent evidence and use it to make a determination. pic.twitter.com/rQWWU1KDPc — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 21, 2023



Second, below is what Honourable Mahere posted on Tuesday. As will be shown, like that of CCC, Mahere’s propaganda in her post is also sharply contradicted by a deluge of tweets that she posted between 28 May 2020 and 22 January 2022, as the National Spokesperson of the MDC-A party, led by Chamisa, which MDC-A founded CCC on 22 January 2022:

“Tshabangu’s “Constitution” is so obviously doctored and fraudulent. He tried to pass off an “MDC” Constitution as being a CCC Constitution. However, as fraudsters tend to do, he forgot to proofread the doctored Constitution and left certain references to the MDC. This proves the fraud beyond doubt.”

🟡Tshabangu’s “Constitution” is so obviously doctored and fraudulent. He tried to pass off an “MDC” Constitution as being a CCC Constitution. However, as fraudsters tend to do, he forgot to proofread the doctored Constitution and left certain references to the MDC. This proves… pic.twitter.com/qcp0ZgeWdo — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 22, 2023



The dishonesty in the above posts by CCC and Honourable Mahere, respectively, is breath-taking.

Take the Tuesday post by CCC.

What “another party” is CCC referring to in its Tuesday post? What other political party ran the X [formerly Twitter] handle, now under CCC, between 1 April 2020 and 22 January 2022?

The handle says the CCC account was established in February 2010. But is CCC that old?

There is no need for rocket science to prove that this handle now under CCC was in fact founded by the MDC which ran it from February 2010 to April 2020.

The MDC-A, as a faction of the MDC, kept control of the handle from April 2020 to 22 January 2022 when the handle was inherited by CCC.

Against this backdrop, and as will be further shown below, the chain of paternity link between the CCC (2022) and the MDC-A (2020) and the MDC (2010) is as open and shut as the editorial link between the CCC constitution (2022), the MDC-A constitution (2020), the MDC constitution (Gweru 2019) and the founding MDC constitution (1999).

Irrefutable evidence in the public domain shows that the Tuesday propaganda by CCC and Honourable Mahere that Tshabangu “fraudulently edited a constitution of another party”; is in fact false and misleading because the constitution submitted by Tshabangu is actually the constitution of the very one and the same faction, the faction that called itself MDC in 2019 and MDC-A in 2020, which is the very same faction that founded CCC on 22 January 2022; using one and the same constitution it had in 2019 and 2020, as amended.

For the avoidance of doubt or confusion, two or more political parties can in substance, have similar constitutions.

The unassailable evidence that supports this fact was tweeted by none other than CCC itself in a communique of the MDC-A that CCC posted on 22 January 2022, as shown below:

Citizens’ Coalition for Change

Communiqué on 22 January 2022 National Council Meeting.

🔴Today, the People’s Movement met to build a new consensus that places the citizen at the center of all decision-making. The National Council agreed on our Agenda 2022, soon to be announced by the People’s President Adv @nelsonchamisa. #SimukaZimbabwe #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/LqGbMyKH5z — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 22, 2022



By its Tuesday post, alleging that that Tshabangu “fraudulently edited a constitution of another party and falsely presented it in court as evidence of the CCC constitution”; does CCC mean that it has forgotten that none other itself tweeted a CCC communique on an MDC-A letterhead on 22 January 2022?

Tellingly, the record of the 22 January 2022 National Council meeting was also captured on the then MDC-A Twitter handle, now run by CCC on X, as follows:

“Today, the People’s Movement met to build a new consensus that places the citizen at the centre of all decision-making. The National Council agreed on our Agenda 2022, soon to be announced by the People’s President Adv. Nelson Chamisa”. #SimukaZimbabwe #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

🔴Today, the People’s Movement met to build a new consensus that places the citizen at the center of all decision-making. The National Council agreed on our Agenda 2022, soon to be announced by the People’s President Adv @nelsonchamisa. #SimukaZimbabwe #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/LqGbMyKH5z — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 22, 2022

Again, it is particularly notable that this record above, also captures the leadership of the MDC-A as it was on 22 January 2022, which leadership morphed into the CCC founding leadership, and which CCC leadership is in fact and legally still in post today, notwithstanding Chamisa’s attempted internal coup under which he has formed CCC-Wapusa Wapusa, whose Chamisa-centric constitution was made public by Timba in his answering affidavit in the pending interdict case.

As detailed in Tshabangu’s opposing affidavit in the interdict case before the High Court in Harare, and as is corroborated by impeachable evidence on the CCC handle, and in the public domain, including from well known experts who made presentations at the MDC-A National Executive [NEC] meeting on 21 January 2022 and at the MDC-A National Council [NC] meeting on 22 January 2022; the NEC and NC considered four options under which to participate in the by-elections of 26 March 2022:

1. As per the status quo, using the MDC-A name, and challenging the MDC-T to retain the name; or

2. Rebranding the MDC-A; or

3. Forming a new party, or

4. Coming up with a new label/platform to use for by-elections and future elections.

On 22 January 2022, the MDC-A National Council, before it morphed to become the CCC National Council, adopted the fourth option: and came up with CCC as a new label/platform for participating in elections, starting with the 26 March 2022 by-elections.

Significantly, the National Council did not dissolve or change the existent structures and the constitution of the MDC-A founded in April 2020; upon which the lawful CCC was formed.

Notably, those structures which still exist and are reasserting themselves through Tshabangu’s recalls, are radically different from the ones announced by Chamisa on 23 September 2023, and 11 October 2023.

Only one thing changed substantively on 22 January 2022: the name of the label for participating in elections.

Everything else, including the constitution, did not change. What remained was consequential clerical-edits, for example by deleting “MDC” and substituting it with “CCC”.

In his founding affidavit, as the deponent ostensibly on behalf of Chamisa’s party in the interdict case, Timba makes this averment on paragraph 23, which effectively affirms the foregoing:

“Applicant [CCC] was founded as a political party on 22 January 2022. In the exercise of its rights and privileges in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Applicant participated in the August 2023 Harmonised Elections where it sponsored members to contest in the National Assembly, Senate and Local authorities.”

So, even Chamisa’s party’s own Timba – who misdirects himself throughout his founding affidavit in his desperate effort to save the new CCC- Wapusa Wapusa party which has a new Chamisa-centric constitution – unequivocally admits as a matter of fact that CCC “was founded as a political party on 22 January 2022”.

For obvious reasons, he does not say who formed CCC, let alone how.

The evidential proof of the founding of CCC on 22 January 2022 is in CCC’s communique of the same day on an MDC-A letterhead, and this alone proves beyond any shadow of doubt that CCC was founded by the MDC-A, which was then led by Chamisa.

That very same MDC-A had a constitution inherited from MDC, and that constitution became the interim constitution of CCC from 22 January 2022, up to now.

So, no, there’s no room for CCC or Honourable Mahere or anyone else for that matter, to now start telling blatant and revisionist lies and propaganda to cover up the mess that Chamisa has created through his internal 23 September 2023 coup, in his daring attempt to hijack the political party that he founded with others on 22 January 2022.

The link between the CCC constitution and the MDC-A constitution, which was in fact an MDC constitution, cannot be disconnected. It is an undeniable indelible connection.

In the circumstances, the CCC allegation that Tshabangu “fraudulently edited a constitution of another party and falsely presented it in court as evidence of the CCC constitution” only succeeds in shooting itself in the foot because it is hocus-pocus.

But because CCC is an X, formerly Twitter, handle, and because the public does not know who runs the handle at any given time, the culpability of CCC in the hocus-pocus pales into insignificance when compared to the culpability of Honourable Mahere, who was the MDC-A National Spokesperson from 28 May 2020 to 22 January 2022 when, on that very day the MDC-A’s National Council became the CCC National Council.