Political dialogue can be threat to democracy – Dr Nkosana Moyo

Alliance for the People’s Agenda president, Dr Nkosana Moyo has said that the idea of national dialogue can also have an adverse impact on democracy and governance.

The former Former Finance Minister also said that having all key actors in political processes agreeing on everything will constitute a huge blow to pillars of good governance such as accountability and transparency since the government will be implementing decisions collectively made by members of the dialogue.

Dr Moyo added that even if all parties come together, the executive that was chosen still had a duty to deliver public goods, without fail.

Watch the video below for more.