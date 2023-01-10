Passion Java meets Mnangagwa for 2023 election campaign planning

HARARE – Self-proclaimed prophet Passion Java said he visited President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday night and he has started mobilizing votes for the President on social media.

The man of Cloth claims if you vote for Mnangagwa your days of living will multiply.

He captioned his picture on Facebook with Mnangagwa saying , “About Last night 👇👇👇Vhoterai ED Mwari akupe Mazuva akawanda panyika.Gore reJongwe.”

He further claims that all those that vote for Mnangagwa will make money this year.

“Wese anoti ED Pfee ukuita Mari chete.Gore rino!!!”

Java has always been campaigning for Mnangagwa on social media while mocking Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa.