Opposition member stoned to death by Zanu PF supporter in Glen View

A Citizens Coalition for Change supporter has been stoned to death by a suspected ruling party member in Glen View South, Harare .

CCC aspiring MP Grandmore Hakata, in a telephone interview, said the party was distributing campaign fliers in Glen View 7, near Tanaka when some Zanu PF supporters started pelting them with stones.

● Pictures of slain @CCCZimbabwe member, Tinashe Chitsunge who was stoned to death by suspected Zanu PF activists about an hour ago.

The Zanu PF activists ambushed a group of @CCCZimbabwe youths when they were heading to a rally in Glen View 7. pic.twitter.com/0NVxBekJyy — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 3, 2023

The deceased has since been identified as Tinashe Chitsunge, according to a tweet by CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

More to follow…

