Opposition member stoned to death by Zanu PF supporter in Glen View

August 3, 2023




Fadzai Mahere (Image: RT News)

A Citizens Coalition for Change supporter has been stoned to death by a suspected ruling party member in Glen View South, Harare .

CCC aspiring MP Grandmore Hakata, in a telephone interview, said the party was distributing campaign fliers in Glen View 7, near Tanaka when some Zanu PF supporters started pelting them with stones.

 

The deceased has since been identified as Tinashe Chitsunge, according to a tweet by CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

More to follow…




