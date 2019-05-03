Ngarivhume quits MDC Alliance

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe (TZ) has pulled out of the MDC Alliance pact, choosing to go it alone than to dissolve and be part of the grand MDC, whose congress is to be held later this month.

Seven political parties came together on August 5, 2017 to form an electoral pact for the 2018 harmonised elections with an understanding that they would continue with the partnership in forming a government in the event that they won the elections.

An amalgamation process of the political parties is underway and two parties, People’s Democratic Party formerly led any Tendai Biti and the MDC led by Welshman Ncube, have since dissolved and integrated into the Nelson Chamisa-led mainstream MDC.

In a statement, TZ said they would rather pursue their own vision at the moment.

“The idea was that if the alliance succeeded in dislodging (Zanu PF), the parties would form a coalition government in terms of the agreed criteria; if it did not succeed, the parties would engage to agree on the way forward,” the statement read.

“It is common cause that the alliance did not succeed to dislodge the military-backed Zanu PF government and by operation of law, the alliance was dissolved, with each party reverting to its position prior to August 5, 2017.

“Negotiations were opened for the amalgamation of the alliance partners into one political formation. This would entail the alliance partners dissolving their party structures and joining into one party under the name and style of MDC.

“The Transform Zimbabwe national executive committee met to consider the various options and resolved not to participate in the amalgamation process. It was resolved that the party pursues its founding vision and continues to champion the cause of democratisation of Zimbabwe outside the MDC formation.”

The party urged its members not to participate in the upcoming MDC congress.

During the alliance tenure, many TZ officials were left disappointed after some of their allocated seats in the agreement were taken up by the mainstream MDC on the basis that the party had no “numbers”.

Its leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, and another official in Harare South were left competing with their alliance partners in the fight for parliamentary seats.

“The Transform Zimbabwe leadership and membership wishes the MDC well in its upcoming congress and beyond. We remain committed to co-operate with other pro-democracy forces until we achieve the dream of a free, democratic, inclusive and transformed Zimbabwe,” the statement further read.