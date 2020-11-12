Mnangagwa Demands Apology From NewsDay Over ‘Malicious’ Story

HARARE – The Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba has accused some sections of the local media of a sustained campaign against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family.

In a statement on Thursday, Charamba cited a story by a local daily publication which claimed that one Tarirai David Mnangagwa, who is accused of grabbing a mine, was President Mnangagwa’s son.

Charamba demanded a retraction of the story and called upon the media to desist from publishing what he called “malicious claims” against the First Family. Below is Charamba’s statement:

The Office of the President and Cabinet continues to view with consternation what clearly is a sustained media campaign by NewsDay and other syndicated online news outlets against His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, and children of the First Family.

This campaign, habitually hooked on gold cases and mining claim disputes, including those before the courts, is falsely meant to paint the First Family as involved or associated with alleged crimes and conflicts in the mining sector.

The latest in a series of such slurs and innuendos was a front-page story in today’s (Thursday, 12th November 2020) issue of NewsDay which baldly creates the impression TARIRAI DAVID MNANGAGWA is the President’s biological son.

His Excellency would be most grateful if NewsDay can provide him and the Nation with evidence of a filial relationship between him and TARIRAI DAVID MNANGAGWA, in order to make good claims in their story.

In the absence of such evidence, the Office of the President and Cabinet demands an immediate retraction of the published and damaging falsehood, as well as an unconditional apology to the President, the First Lady and the First Family.

The Office further urges the media to refrain from publishing such malicious claims which have now become more of a norm, quite contrary to the standards and dictates of professional journalism.