‘Mnangagwa can’t arrest me’ – Kasukuwere

EXILED former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has announced that he fears for his safety if he returns to Zimbabwe where he is expected to launch his election campaign in person.

He will be contesting as an independent presidential candidate in the August 23 plebiscite after successfully filing his nomination in absentia on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at a press briefing in South Africa, Kasukuwere said he will be engaging responsible authorities to ensure his safety.

Kasukuwere left the country in the 2017 military coup that removed the late Robert Mugabe from power.

At that time he was facing some criminal charges which were later quashed by the High Court.

Asked if he does not fear returning to Zimbabwe after filing his nomination papers, Wednesday, Kasukuwere said he has to take security issues into consideration.

“Yes we have to take security issues into consideration. You don’t board a plane as passenger 34 and just rock up without doing some preparatory work.

“We did that to see the reaction and very interesting results came our way,” he said.

He added, “But we trust that now we are in the election period. You can’t weaponise institutions against your opponents. I’m sure this is an election that everyone wants to proceed smoothly so that the outcome is not contested.

“We want our country to be back on an international stage and we the participants and contestants are all able to say this was a good election with a good fight and at the end of the day we are all brothers and sisters.

“So we are concerned and we will be raising these issues with relevant institutions, we have our SADC board…it’s important that every contestant is projected and secure.

Kasukuwere also said “Now what we have in Zimbabwe is a caretaker president.”

“We are all equal now. The only day that will have a difference between myself, Mnangagwa and Chamisa …is after 23 August after counting and somebody has emerge… then we can start arresting each other if we want to arrest people. But the game is not about arresting each other. Let’s go to the ground and campaign. Let’s tell people what we can do,” he said.

On Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he is impressed with peace currently prevailing in the country urging the same during the election season.

“Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy. This (nomination) process is so peaceful. This is what we want and should continue now during the process of campaigning, during the process of elections. This is the peace we want as a mature democracy,” he said.

Source – NewZimbabwe

