Mnangagwa appoints former opposition MP as Human Rights chairperson

FORMER Harare West MDC-T MP Fungayi Jessie Majome has been appointed the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

The appointment is with immediate effect.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya said, ‘’In terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, has appointed Ms. Fungayi Jessie Majome as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission with immediate effect.’’

Majome holds a Bachelor of Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, and a Master of Laws in Constitutional Law, Development Law, Human Rights Law and Administrative Law. Ms.

She has wide experience in Public Administration as former deputy minister in the Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development ministry and deputy minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs among other key policy-level positions.

Majome replaces Elasto Hilarious Mugwadi.

