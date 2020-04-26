MDC Alliance MP turns up at Mnangagwa donation ceremony

The MDC Alliance has defended its Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu for taking part in a ceremony where a charity organisation linked to first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa handed over donations to vulnerable people.

Matewu (38) has come under fire from fellow opposition activists for travelling to Mahusekwa at the invitation of Mnangagwa’s charitable organisation, Angel of Hope, on Friday.

All the three legislators from Marondera took elderly people from their constituencies to Mahusekwa growth point for the donation, while Mnangagwa was executing the same programme in Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe.

MDC-A Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson and Marondera mayor Chengetai Murowa said there was nothing amiss about Matewu’s presence at the event as the coronavirus outbreak meant that Zimbabweans must put politics aside to assist the vulnerable.

“Giving food to the vulnerable is a noble idea and as the MDC-A, we are very clear, we do not segregate on political lines and our MP is doing great work here in Marondera Central,” Marowa said.

“This is the time to be united more than ever before.

“This coronavirus thing is real. Most Zimbabweans are informal traders surviving from hand-to-mouth and as patriotic Zimbabweans, let’s do our best to assist the vulnerable in our midst.

Matewu said donations to aid vulnerable people during the lockdown must not be politicised.

“Reports that I was with Mai Mnangagwa are false and misleading,” he said on Twitter.

“I received donations for Marondera from Angel of Hope.

“We urge all those willing to donate to our people to do so in this time of need.

“We won’t look which party you came from.”

Angel of Hope donated an assortment of groceries in Mashonaland East province a fortnight ago.