MDC-A blames Gukurahundi for its Lupane loss

MDC Alliance treasure general David Coltart has blamed Gukurahundi for his party’s loss to Zanu-PF in the Lupane East by elections on Saturday.

Zanu-PF candidate Mbongeni Dube beat Dalumuzi Khumalo of MDC Alliance and seven other candidates in the race for the constituency.

“My take on Lupane East, enough victims of Gukurahundi were intimidated to vote for the architects and executors of Gukurahundi to deliver ‘victory’ for the party which has destroyed their lives. Quite frankly I am amazed at the number of brave people who voted for the MDC in a drought year knowing that that could condemn them and their children to starvation,” said Coltart.

“And to anticipate the trolls, – if anyone seriously argues that this result is a reflection of the genuine sentiment of the people of Lupane East then they are strangers to the truth and don’t understand the unique pressures facing rural voters.

“One final point – the will of the people will never be respected until ZEC is independent. In this by election it just ignored the flagrant use of State recourses – medicines – to promote Zanu PF. And that was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Activist Linda Masarira dismissed Coltart’s claims.

“I was in Lupane East Constituency for a fortnight. I did not witness the victimisation you are speaking of. Enough of this retrogressive propaganda of intimidation of Gukurahundi victims. Let’s talk facts vote buying by distributing food and drugs led to Zanu-PF’s win,” she said.

