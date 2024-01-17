Legal Contest Over Election Participation Rocks CCC

Spread the love

HARARE – A political struggle within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is brewing.

A group of CCC members in Chinhoyi is challenging the interim authority of Sengezo Tshabangu, stepping into the legal arena to contest the controversial decision that has denied them active participation in the forthcoming by-elections.

A Legal Standoff

Obey Shava, the plaintiffs’ attorney, has expressed concern over the unexpected delay in the court proceedings. The delay, whose details remain undisclosed, has left the aggrieved party in a state of limbo.

Their fight is not merely against Tshabangu’s interim secretary generalship, but against the potential undermining of democratic principles within the party.

The Struggle Within

These CCC members are no strangers to internal conflict. They had previously attempted to fire a retired chamber secretary, citing incompetence among a litany of allegations.

Despite these accusations, the retired official remains in service, serving as a testament to the internal strife that has gripped the party.

Uncertain Future

With the legal case on hold, the political fate of these CCC members hangs in the balance. The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications, not only for the individuals involved but also for the broader democratic process within the CCC, and by extension, Zimbabwe’s political landscape.