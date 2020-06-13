Killer Zivhu expulsion from ZANU PF, new details emerge

Zivhu has blamed his political misfortunes on an unnamed ZANU PF Politburo whom he accuses of influencing his expulsion.
“My effort to recover US$1.5 million from the most powerful Politburo member got me expelled,” he wrote on Twitter. I reported him to ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) and I was about to give them evidence. The man was so vicious in the Politburo meeting today to make sure I got expelled.” Zivhu posted on Twitter after he was expelled.
Two highly placed sources who spoke to this publication said that Zivhu was referring to ZANU PF’s powerful Secretary for administration Dr. Obert Mpofu.
“Killer Zivhu’s claims on twitter that he was expelled because of money that he is owed by a Politburo member are based on what he is telling his closest persons that he is owed 1.5 million USD by ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr. Mpofu, because he had business dealings with ZABG Bank in which Dr. Mpofu was a shareholder.” One of the sources said.
Nicholas Ncube, a political analyst close to the Zivhu-ZABG case said the former MP had benefitted immensely from the now defunct bank.
“ZABG collapsed and several people including Dr Mpofu lost their investments in the bank. Killer Zivhu is among some of the people owed money and he has been attending to the hearings which are currently before the courts.” Said Ncube. “Former employees of ZABG close to the Killer Zivhu and Zimbabwe Amalgamated Housing Association ZAHA account revealed that Killer Zivhu and ZAHA had benefitted immensely from a ZABG Bank guarantee which they used to amass land in various areas.
“Dr Mpofu was never involved in the front office or day to day operations of the bank, hence Killer Zivhu cannot claim or insinuate that he was owed money by an individual. Killer Zivhu sent the matter to ZACC and it was thrown out.”