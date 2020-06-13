Killer Zivhu expulsion from ZANU PF, new details emerge

Information in possession of this reporter indicate that former Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu was expelled from ZANU PF by a rival faction in Masvingo led by Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira Ezra Chadzamira who is reported to be cementing his authority and influence in the region.

Zivhu has blamed his political misfortunes on an unnamed ZANU PF Politburo whom he accuses of influencing his expulsion.

“My effort to recover US$1.5 million from the most powerful Politburo member got me expelled,” he wrote on Twitter. I reported him to ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) and I was about to give them evidence. The man was so vicious in the Politburo meeting today to make sure I got expelled.” Zivhu posted on Twitter after he was expelled.

Two highly placed sources who spoke to this publication said that Zivhu was referring to ZANU PF’s powerful Secretary for administration Dr. Obert Mpofu.