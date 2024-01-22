Kasukuwere chides Mnangagwa for his continued international isolation

Spread the love

EXILED former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for what he says is his continued isolation from the international community.

Kasukuwere said this on X, days after a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda where Mnangagwa seemed to have been pushed to the periphery of ongoing meetings.

Besides not having been given a chance to speak, Mnangagwa was placed to the furthest right in NAM’s official photograph of member states and their leaders.

This would not have been the first time he was placed in the darkest corner at British King Charles III’s inauguration.

“The isolation is real and we have no choice but to go back to the table. No one recognised the charade,” said Kasukuwere.

The charade Kasukuwere was referring to was Zimbabwe’s August 2023 General Elections whose results are still being disputed.

Kasukuwere was barred from contesting on grounds he had not ordinarily been a resident of Zimbabwe, an issue raised by observer missions.

Delays in the provision of voting material in perceived opposition strongholds, voter intimidation by state-aligned Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) officers and a host of other matters combined to discredit the election.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) mismanagement of the election has maintained Zimbabwe’s isolation despite Mnangagwa’s deliberate re-engagement policy.

The Commonwealth still maintains Zimbabwe’s human rights record has not been corrected while relations with the rest of Western countries remain cold. – NewZim

