I will only go to State House for my swearing-in ceremony – Chamisa

MASVINGO — MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has once again slammed the door on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s calls for national dialogue saying he will only go to the state house for his swearing in ceremony not to dialogue with someone whom he says he floored in the July 30 polls.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa had no right to set the conditions for dialogue because he did not get the mandate from the people but is where he is because of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Mnangagwa and Chamisa have so far successfully avoided being in the same room since the July 30 polls despite valiant efforts by churches and civic society to draw them to the negotiating table.

Addressing the Masvingo provincial council over the weekend, Chamisa said Mnangagwa invited him to a dialogue at the state house addressing him as a losing candidate.

“Mnangagwa had the guts to write a letter to me inviting me to a dialogue as a losing candidate. The losing candidate is him and others.

“This is the reason why I have not attended any of those supposed meetings of losers. Mnangagwa should caucus with other losing candidates and when they are done they should come find me.

“I will not come to the state house to be given cakes and drinks, no. If I am coming to the state house it will be for my swearing in as President of the country,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa said he is not waiting for 2023 but is going to take over soon and will be seeking his second term in 2023.

“We are not waiting for 2023, no. That is too far. Our time is now and I will be seeking re-election in 2023.

“Mnangagwa has seen nothing yet. We are going to pile pressure on him,” said Chamisa.