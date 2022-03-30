Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume recalled

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has been recalled as Ward 17 councilor and subsequently, as Mayor after his former political party the People’s Democratic Party wrote a letter to the Local Government Minister July Moyo informing him of the recall.

In a letter to the Haarre Town Clerk, Moyo said:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party stating that the following Councillor has ceased to be a member of the Party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC): –

1. Jacob Mafume Ward 17

In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), ward 17 is now vacant.

In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of this vacancy.

This is a developing story.