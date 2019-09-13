G40 Launch Political Party – Zimbabwe Generation 40

A new political party, Zimbabwe Generation 40 (G40) was launched recently and duly notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of its existence.

In a letter addressed to the party by ZEC, Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana wrote:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) acknowledges receipt of your party profile documents, the contents of which have been noted. Your organisation has been included on ZEC’s stakeholder database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings that require your input arise.

