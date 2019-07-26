Fireworks expected at Chamisa Bulawayo meeting

Fireworks are expected on Sunday when MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa meets Bulawayo residents at a local hotel.

Chamisa will address a party rally in Lupane on Saturday and then head to Bulawayo for an interface with residents in a meeting to be held at 6pm.

The spokesperson for MDC-Alliance Bulawayo province Swithern Chirodza confirmed the meeting in an interview with State media.

There has been growing anger towards the MDC Alliance in the past weeks following botched attempts to suspend Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube by a faction led by deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

The move led to calls by Bulawayo residents for Local government minister July Moyo to dissolve council and replace it with a commission.

In the Sunday meeting, Chamisa, according to some MDC Alliance members will try and pacify Bulawayo residents so that they abandon their calls for the dissolution of council.