Coltart stirs clear off CCC factions

BULAWAYO Mayor David Coltart has distanced himself from claims by his Harare counterpart Jacob Mafume, that he is the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Treasurer General.

Coltart, a well-known ally of former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, said he did not want to be drawn into Mafume’s muddy games.

Mafume is battling for control of the once-powerful opposition party after Chamisa’s dramatic resignation earlier this month.

He has claimed that the party’s leadership structure should be based on MDC Alliance’s 2019 structures which would make him party Spokesperson and longtime ally Tendai Biti Vice President, positions none held in CCC.

Mafume had also told online HStv that these positions had been agreed upon, name-dropping Coltart and former MDC Alliance Secretary General Hwende in his misrepresentation.

“I ceased being Treasurer General ages ago. As I wrote in my statement recently I refuse to be drawn into any zero-sum game,” said Coltart on X, Friday.

Mafume, Biti, Welshman Ncube and Lynette Karenyi-Kore have claimed leadership of the CCC with the last three being appointed co-presidents who will operate on a rotational basis.

Another faction led by Chamisa ally and former CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi also claims to be in charge.

A third fronted by self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has rewarded itself for pruning Chamisa loyalists from parliament by awarding each other seats in the Senate.

Added Coltart: “The future of Zimbabwe depends on all genuine democrats finding each other and working jointly to defeat tyranny.”

Chamisa is expected to announce a new movement, following his decision to dump the CCC which he said had been heavily infiltrated by Zanu PF, the CIO and insincere comrades within the struggle for democracy.

