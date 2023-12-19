News Ticker

Chibaya has defected to Tshabangu faction?

Amos Chibaya

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Organiser, Amos Chibaya, once considered a staunch ally of the Nelson Chamisa faction, has strategically positioned himself as the sole CCC candidate in the Mkoba North constituency through a treacherous move of cutting a deal with Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Chibaya’s cunning move involves double-crossing both CCC faction leaders, securing signatures from both the Chamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu-led factions to ensure he retains his seat, which was lost when Tshabangu recalled him for defecting to Chamisa’s faction.

Chibaya’s political maneuvering, however, has thrust his future into uncertainty as revelations of his duplicitous actions come to light. Political commentators indicate that Tshabangu, feeling betrayed by Chibaya’s tactics, has initiated legal proceedings to have him removed from the ballot. Tshabangu contends that Chibaya cannot contest using the CCC name, the same party that recalled him for defecting to Chamisa’s faction.

The stakes have risen further as Tshabangu employs the same legal principle to target Gift Ostallos Siziba, the spokesperson of the Chamisa-led CCC. Ostallos Siziba is at risk of being removed from the ballot after he used the CCC name at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court on Monday. This move occurred despite a standing court order stipulating that individuals recalled by the CCC cannot contest under the party’s name.

Tshabangu’s CCC has fielded Moreblessing Tembo as its candidate in Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Ostallos Siziba’s constituency, adding an additional layer of complexity to the political imbroglio.

Source – Byo24

