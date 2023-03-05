Chapman says Zimbabwe has a ‘failed political system”

DEMOCRATIC Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman has said the country is currently facing a political system crisis owing to the corruption that has riddled the nation due to decades of misgovernance by the ruling party Zanu PF.

Chapman, who was commenting on the trending issue of the yet-to-be-released Aljazeera, documentary that will allegedly expose the rot and depth of corruption by government officials and Zanu PF affiliates, the DUZ leader said the ruling party has nothing to offer anymore.

In the initial seven-minute snippet of the documentary by the international news network, former Zimbabwe rugby international Ewan MacMillian, who is now a gold dealer, is alleged to have said they control 90% of the government officials while referring to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as a dunderhead.

“When ‘they’ say they have 90% of the government, they mean 90% of all government, you can’t fight corruption when you are eating at the same table. Zimbabwe has a ‘failed political system,” Chapman said on Twitter.

The DUZ leader said the country is battling with a weak currency on the back of mass looting while some politicians’ silence is bought through loans and perks.

“We have been here before: weak currency, mass theft and looting. Politicians are paid off in the name of loans or perks, citizens living in poverty and darkness and all this during election season,” said the DUZ leader.

Chapman jokingly waded into the dunderhead banter that has dominated social media saying the electorate should vote Zanu PF out.

“Don’t be a dunderhead and do the same thing over again, it’s insanity. Prosperity is possible but requires you to change. Be different, be wiser and register to vote,” he said. – Newzim

