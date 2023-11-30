Chamisa’s plot to replace Biti with close ally unearthed

IN a daring move that could reshape the power dynamics within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa is reportedly eyeing Amos Chibaya as the new co-Vice President, ousting Tendai Biti from the coveted position. This exclusive revelation comes straight from the heart of Chamisa’s inner circle, where whispers of strategic maneuvers and political brinkmanship are sending shockwaves through the political landscape.

Our relentless pursuit of the inside scoop led us to three well-placed sources within Chamisa’s inner sanctum. They revealed that Chamisa, in response to the looming recall wave of Tshabangu, is orchestrating a bold leadership reshuffle. The charismatic CCC leader seems to favor Chibaya, a fellow Karanga hailing from Chivi, to ascend to the position of co-Vice President. This would consolidate power in Masvingo, the home province of both leaders, carrying the Hove or Dziva totem.

However, not everyone within the CCC is on board with Chamisa’s vision for a Masvingo-centric leadership. Concerns are mounting that this move could inadvertently play into the hands of ZANU PF, providing them with potent political ammunition. The dissenting trio within the CCC fears the “Masvingolisation” of the party, drawing a sharp contrast with the diverse provincial representation in the ZANU PF leadership.

Drawing attention to ZANU PF’s leadership structure, they emphasized the geographical diversity – President Emmerson Mnangagwa from Midlands, Vice President Chiwenga from Mashonaland East, Vice President Kembo Mohadi from Matabeleland South, Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri from Manicaland, and Secretary General Obert Mpofu from Matabeleland North.

The trio argues that replacing Biti, a Zezuru from Mashonaland East, with Chibaya, a Karanga from Chivi residing in Gweru, could be a perilous political move, bordering on political suicide. They fear ZANU PF may exploit this as evidence of an alleged anti-Zezuru agenda within the CCC, potentially tarnishing Chamisa’s image.

In a lighter vein, one insider quipped that if this trend continues, the CCC might as well be rebranded as MMM – Masvingo, Masvingo, Masvingo.

Despite the internal dissent, the influential trio remains optimistic about the CCC’s future. They hinted at an imminent formal restructuring of the party, signaling an end to Chamisa’s enigmatic and sometimes divisive strategic ambiguity. Importantly, they assert that Chamisa has no intention of firing Biti outright but plans to keep him in a state of political limbo, strategically pressuring him to resign.

As tensions rise within the CCC, Zimbabwe braces itself for a political storm that could reshape the landscape and set the stage for a high-stakes battle for control within the opposition ranks. The political intrigue within the CCC shows no signs of abating, and the nation watches with bated breath as the power play unfolds.

Source – Byo24

