Chamisa warned against making ‘attention-seeking rants’

THE government has cautioned CCC leader Nelson Chamisa against making what it calls “attention-seeking outbursts” that could lead to disillusionment and potentially mislead the international community about the existence of a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe.

This response follows Chamisa’s statement last week in Harare where he asserted that there is a constitutional crisis in the country.

Contrary to Chamisa’s claims, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere maintained that there is no post-election crisis in Zimbabwe. He said:

“We have taken note of his statements, which are filled with inaccuracies, intended to demoralize Zimbabweans, and mislead the global community by portraying a non-existent post-election crisis in Zimbabwe.

“There is no constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe; such a crisis has never existed, even leading up to the August 23 elections. Mr. Chamisa has not subjected his election fraud allegations to judicial scrutiny, as required by the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which clearly outlines the legal procedures to be followed in the case of a disputed election outcome. Therefore, his attention-seeking outbursts should be disregarded by all.”

Earlier this month, Sengezo Tshabangu claimed to be the CCC’s interim secretary-general and recalled 15 opposition MPs and 17 councillors, asserting that they were no longer members of the CCC. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, acknowledged Tshabangu’s letter and notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of the vacancies.

In his press briefing last Wednesday, Chamisa accused Zanu-PF of engineering the recalls and called for a dialogue with the ruling party to address what he referred to as “the legitimacy crisis.”

Source – online

