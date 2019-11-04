Chamisa to make Hope of the Nation address

Speaking in a video he recorded and uploaded on Facebook, Chamisa said that the Address will deal with a number of issues. He said:

We are going to be delivering the Hope of The Nation Address. It’s going to deal with a lot of issues; our perspectives, economically, politically and socially, our thoughts and the way forward in our view and what has to be done for this country.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing severe food shortages, with millions in need of aid. Major hospitals are functioning below par as doctors fail to go to work due to meagre salaries.

Moreover, inflation is estimated to be over 500 per cent, major cities do not have adequate running water and there is rampant corruption and looting of state resources.