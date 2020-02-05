Chamisa plots Tabitha Khumalo ouster?

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is reportedly planning to oust the party’ s national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo from the post of the leader of the opposition in parliament replacing her with MDC’ s Manicaland proportional representation MP, Lynette Karenyi-Kore.

Kore is also the Vice President of the MDC.

Reports coming from Harare indicate that during a meeting of MDC top leaders held in the capital recently Chamisa spoke in passing that the position of the leader of opposition has to be re-looked at and a reshuffle will be made.

The position of the leader of opposition is currently being reshaped by the government to give the office holder a senior status above other MPs.

Ibhetshu likaZulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo said the intended actions of Chamisa were a direct attack to the people of Matabeleland.

“If the reports are true that Chamisa wants to remove Khumalo and put Kore, we should read it as an attack on the region by a party that purpots to stand for democracy and equality. The actions should be read by people of Matabeleland that we are on our own.” Fuzwayo said.

In 2018 President Emmerson Mnangagwa told bloomberrg that, “Under our Commonwealth parliamentary democracy, the opposition is recognised; you recognise the leader of the opposition in Parliament. Under the former administration, there was no formal recognition of the opposition leader, but now under my administration, we are embracing the Commonwealth approach to parliamentary democracy, where you recognise the leader of the opposition and he is given certain recognition and perks in Parliament.”