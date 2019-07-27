Chamisa calls for a seven-days of national prayer

AS the country’s economic situation continues to deteriorate, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called for a seven day national Prayer.

Chamisa who has visited the Chikurubi Maximum Prison and communities around Harare recently to assess the living conditions of prisoners and citizens respectively, in a statement Friday said the country needed a solution to extricate it from a terrible situation.

“I know that you are suffering with no fuel, no power, no money, no passports, no jobs and no food. The cost of living has become unbearable. A lot of us cannot access medical facilities or medication. Children are dropping out of schools. Companies are shutting down.

“Our civil servants, our teachers, nurses, patriotic men and women in uniform are struggling and have inadequate salaries. Our pensioners including our war veterans can hardly survive. Corruption has become a national anthem,” said Chamisa.

“For that reason, I am urging all Zimbabweans from all walks of life and various denominations, in and outside the country to embark on a seven day prayer, fasting and intercession for our beloved country, Zimbabwe before undertaking crucial and decisive next steps.”

Chamisa, an trained cleric added that the seven days of prayer will start from Monday the 29th of July to Sunday the 4th of August.

“I kindly ask you to take an hour between 1pm and 2pm every day to lift your hands and submit your hearts to the Lord beseeching him to grant us the power, wisdom, strength and providence to see us through,” he said.

According to the statement the rallying call shall be: “Zimbabwe shall lift her hands unto the Lord”

The MDC leader quoted verses from the Bible asking Zimbabweans to read the book of Psalms 68:31, Psalms 11:3 & 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Chamisa has in the past threatened to make the country ungovernable through mass demonstrations but is yet to call his supporters to action exactly a year after controversially losing presidential elections to Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa. – Newzimbabwe