Battered Khupe suspends MDC-T nominations

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe has reportedly suspended the holding of nominations in Matabeleland North and Midlands South provinces citing the coronavirus crisis and a police interdiction to the ongoing nominations.

However, reports claim that Khupe decided to shelve the nominations following the surprise win by party organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe in nominations for the presidency held in Bulawayo over the weekend.

Busstop TV reported that efforts to get a comment from MDC-T and Khupe’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni were unsuccessful as he did not respond to the questions sent to him.

Unnamed party insiders who spoke to the publication said the trio of Khupe, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and national chairman Morgan Komichi were shocked by Bhebhe’s unexpected victory in Bulawayo.

A political analyst, Malcolm Ziki, opined that Bhebhe has remained true to MDC founding values and is untainted with accusations of working with the ruling ZANU PF party like his rivals. Said Ziki: