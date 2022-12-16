APA endorses DUZ presidential candidate

THE Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) party, formerly led by Nkosana Moyo, says it will back the candidature of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman in the 2023 presidential polls following the departure of its founding president.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, APA said it could not in good conscience form an alliance with either Zanu PF, MDC, or the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), because they did not share the same values of meritocracy-based politics.

“We cannot in all conscience support either Zanu PF or the MDC in its various guises, including that of CCC. Both parties have consistently displayed a culture of violence, intolerance towards those who might challenge the top leadership, misogyny and a lack of depth in finding practical solutions to the self-inflicted challenges that face our country,” the APA statement read.

“The latest stampede for US$40 000 ‘loans’ should have convinced even the most ardent of their supporters that current politicians have a self-serving agenda to join the system.”

The opposition party said the decision to back Chapman follows several meetings between officials from both parties.

“We have, however, held several meetings with Robert Chapman, of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe, over several months and have found a common cause in core values and competence. APA is, therefore, happy to endorse him as the presidential candidate for 2023. We call upon our members and all those Zimbabweans who believe, understand and support our message to engage with the messaging and vote for Robert Chapman for president.”

It said Moyo, a democrat and technocrat, was passing the baton to Chapman, another democrat and technocrat.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...