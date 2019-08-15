Heavily armed police patrol Harare

Zimbabwe’s police said it believes that opposition protests planned on Friday will turn violent and warned that the nation’s security services will intervene if they do.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change said Wednesday it will proceed with a demonstration in the capital, Harare, and four other cities because of the dire economic situation. The southern African nation is grappling with shortages of cash, fuel and electricity, as well as one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Opposition activists have been mobilizing residents to join the protests and sacks with catapults have been found, the police said in a statement Thursday. All vehicles without registration numbers will be impounded, it said.